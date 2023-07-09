UK: Zimbabwe-born Lorraine Sunduza named East London Foundation Trust interim CEO

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE East London Foundation Trust has named Zimbabwe-born Lorraine Sunduza as their interim chief executive following the appointment of her predecessor Paul Calaminus to neighbouring North East London NHS Foundation Trust as CEO.

Currently deputy chief executive at ELFT and chief nurse, Lorraine will take up her new role in early September.

A delighted Lorraine said: ‘’I am proud and honoured to be appointed as Interim chief executive of ELFT. These are exciting times with many opportunities to work with partners including building upon the collaboratives in east London and Bedfordshire and Luton. I look forward to continuing to work with Paul in his new role.”

Originally from Zimbabwe, Lorraine has more than 20 years’ experience as a registered nurse, having graduated from De Montfort University with a mental health nursing qualification.

She started her career working in adult mental health inpatient services, and joined ELFT in 2002 as a charge nurse in the forensic directorate.

In 2018, Lorraine was substantively appointed as the Trust’s Chief Nurse, and in 2021 became Deputy CEO.

ELFT chair Eileen Taylor said: “I am delighted that Lorraine will be taking up the helm upon Paul starting his new role with NELFT. Lorraine embodies the values of ELFT, and we are committed to continuously improving the quality of life for all we serve under her leadership.”