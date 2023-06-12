UK: Zimbabwean midfielder Munashe Sundire joins English side Slough Town FC

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean midfielder Munashe Sundire has completed a move to English side Slough Town Football Club following his departure from St Albans City.

Nicknamed “The Rebels”, Slough Town competes in the National League South, which is the sixth tier of English football, following promotion from the Southern League at the end of the 2017–18 season

The club confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old Sundire in a statement on their official website.

“We are pleased to confirm the signing of 26-year-old Zimbabwean midfielder Munashe Sundire after his departure from St Albans City. Munashe is a versatile and energetic player who can play either full-back or midfield, and in addition to his time at Clarence Park has enjoyed spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Kettering Town and King’s Lynn Town, where he made 33 appearances in the National League’s top flight,” the club said.

Slough Town FC head coach Scott Davies commented: “Since the departure of Togs, I’ve been looking for someone to add that real bite in midfield when we need it. Munashe will certainly bring that to the side with his robust style of play.

“Munashe is certainly more than just that though, he will also bring excellent quality when in possession of the ball and hopefully drive our midfield forward.

“With good experience of playing in the National League Premier, I’m delighted to add him to our group. Another player that fits the criteria of exactly what we are after and asked us the right questions before deciding where to sign as he wants to kick on and do well like many others that we have brought into the squad.

“I must say that Yella was a great help in getting Munashe across the line; knowing him from a few years back certainly paid dividends in getting this deal done.”

Sundire, who was born in Zimbabwe before moving to England at a young age said he was relishing the objectives.

“I’ve been in a fortunate position to have a few options this summer, but making the final decision to come to Slough was easy. I’ve known Yella for a few years, I’ve known of and played against Scotty for a while, and he comes highly recommended by Jefferson Louis and a few others I’ve spoken to,” he said.

“Knowing that they’re both good guys, combined with what they’re trying to do and build here made it an easy choice for me.

“Personally, I just want to do everything I can to help the team win as many games as possible and compete for the playoff places. Hopefully that’ll mean chipping in with some goals and assists.”