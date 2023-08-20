Unbeaten Highlanders maintain five-point lead, as Dynamos beat Sheasham

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS maintained their five point advantage over Ngezi Platinum at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log following a 1-0 victory against bottom side Black Rhinos at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Ngezi’s victory against Caps United at Bata Stadium on Saturday reduced Bosso’s lead at the top to just two points, which meant they needed a victory against the army side to maintain their five point advantage.

To their credit, the Bulawayo giants responded perfectly with a crucial win as they capitalised on a mistake by Rhinos’ youthful goalkeeper Lenon Gonese to score the only goal of the match through defender Andrew Mbeba in the 29th minute.

Gonese failed to collect what appeared an easy catch from a set piece effort by Mbeba to gift Bosso the all-important goal.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda had a chance to double the lead in the second half but his penalty kick was saved by the Rhinos goalie, although he was unable to atone for his earlier mistake as Highlanders held on for a crucial win.

Bosso, who are now unbeaten in 19 matches this season picked up their 11th win of the campaign which takes their points tally to 41 while Ngezi Platinum are second on 36 points.

Black Rhinos remain rooted at the bottom of the log on a paltry 12 points from 19 matches.

In Gweru, it was also a fruitful afternoon for Harare giants Dynamos after they secured an important 2-0 win against a plucky Sheasham to Bata Stadium.

The result means new coach Genesis Mangombe has now registered two consecutive wins since taking over as interim head coach following the sacking of Hebert Maruwa a fortnight ago.

DeMbare, who also won in the Chibuku Super Cup last week in Mangombe’s first game in charge, opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Jayden Bakare’s header from a cross by Liberty Chikona.

Substitute Eli Ilunga ensured a comfortable win for the Glamour Boys by scoring the cushion goal in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile Manica Diamonds cemented third position on the log position following a 3-1 away win against Triangle.

The Mutare-based side is now on 35 points, three points clear of Dynamos occupy number four on 32 points.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 19 results at a glance

Sunday: Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos, Triangle United 1-3 Manica Diamonds, Sheasham 0-2 Dynamos, Hwange 3-1 Yadah

Saturday:Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba, Caps United 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Simba Bhora 0-1 Chicken Inn, Cranborne Bullets 1-1 FC Platinum, Herentals 1-0 Green Fuel

