Unbeaten Highlanders sink Herentals to stretch lead to four points

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have opened a four-point cushion at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table following a 1-0 win over Herentals at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso are enjoying their one of their best starts to the season in recent years, as they have won eight of their opening 15 games in a top-flight season.

Melikhaya Ncube’s first-half goal was enough to give Highlanders the crucial win over a fighting Herentals as they fully capitalised on Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum’s losses in their matches on Saturday.

The result also meant the Bulawayo giants, who are seeking their first Premier Soccer League title success since 2006, maintained their winning run to four matches while they also remain the only team yet to taste defeat this season.

More importantly Highlanders have now cemented their position at the top of the log standings on 31 points from 15 matches, four points ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum who lost against Simba Bhora on Saturday.

Manica Diamonds are third on 26 points while Dynamos and defending champions FC Platinum are fourth and fifth respectively with both having amassed 25 points.

In another Premier Soccer League match played on Sunday, inform striker Obriel Chirinda, who is reportedly on Highlanders’ radar during the midseason transfer window, scored a hattrick to give Bulawayo Chiefs a 3-0 victory over Triangle at Gibbo.

Chirinda opened the scoring in the 34th minute before doubling Chiefs’ advantage with another goal after 78 minutes.

The former Zimbabwe youth international completed his hattrick on the stroke of fulltime to seal a dominant win for Chiefs, who move up to position six on the log.

Meanwhile Black Rhinos and Hwange played out a 1-1 draw at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 15 Results

Saturday: Manica Diamonds 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, FC Platinum 0-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-1 Simba Bhora, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Sheasham, Chicken Inn 0-2 Dynamos, CAPS United 2-0 Green Fuel

Sunday: Herentals 0-1 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 1-1 Hwange, Triangle United 0-3 Bulawayo Chiefs