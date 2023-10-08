US-based Zimbabwean poet, musician, artist among distinguished recipients of prestigious fellowship

Originally from Leominster and now Dorchester-based Zimbabwean American Artist U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo was named a 2023 Brother Thomas Fellow

By Cheryl A. Cuddahy | Sentinel & Enterprise

LEOMINSTER native, and Dorchester-based artist and poet U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo has been honored as one of the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Brother Thomas Fellowship.

Mhlaba-Adebo’s remarkable talents and contributions to the world of art have earned her this prestigious honor, which recognizes her outstanding artistic achievements and her deep commitment to the community.

The Brother Thomas Fellowship, administered by the Boston Foundation, is a highly sought-after accolade that celebrates exceptional artists for their significant impact on the arts and their dedication to creating meaningful change.

Named after the renowned ceramic artist Brother Thomas Bezanson, this fellowship empowers artists to continue pushing the boundaries of their creativity.

Mhlaba-Adebo is a multifaceted artist known for her profound exploration of culture, identity, and social justice through various artistic mediums.

Her work spans visual arts, spoken word, and music, and she has consistently used her art as a catalyst for initiating critical conversations and inspiring social change.

“I am honored to be one of the 2023 Brother Thomas Fellows,” said Mhlaba-Adebo. “I am so grateful to the beautiful soul that put my name forward with a belief in my work.”

“Thank you The Boston Foundation, Lee Pelton, Catherine T. Morris, the jurors, and Brother Thomas and the Pucker Gallery for the incredible support,:” she added.

“This fellowship will allow me time to think, research, learn, experiment, create and collaborate on a new level as I delve deeper into my creative practice with an eye to social impact here and in Zimbabwe.”

In addition to her remarkable achievements as a Brother Thomas Fellow, Mhlaba-Adebo captivated audiences as the featured poet at the historic Grolier Poetry Bookshop, renowned as the world’s oldest poetry bookstore on Thursday.

The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to witness her lyrical brilliance in a cherished literary landmark.

The Grolier Poetry Bookshop event offered both an in-person and virtual option, ensuring that audiences from around the world got a chance to experience Mhlaba-Adebo’s captivating poetry and the rich literary tradition of the Grolier Poetry Bookshop.