USA: Global Village Museum to host presentation by Zimbabwean Beks Ndlovu, founder of African Bush Camps

By Tamara Markard | Greeley Tribune

THE Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is hosting a presentation by Beks Ndlovu, founder of African Bush Camps at Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA on October 18.

Ndlovu founded African Bush Camps, ABC, in 2006. ABC operates 17 luxury safari camps in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.

In addition to offering beautiful properties and incredible wildlife encounters, ABC focuses on sustainability, top guiding and authentic services.

ABC’s sister company, the African Bush Camps Foundation, strives to support conservation, education and community empowerment on a local level.

Ndlovu, who was born and raised in Zimbabwe, was inspired to become a professional safari guide after being raised around wildlife.

ABC combines Ndlovu’s passion for tourism and conservation with the goal of providing authentic safari experiences that uplifts local communities and protects wild spaces.

The museum’s gift shop will have items from the African Bush Camps Foundation as well as other items from the continent of Africa, like wallets, jewelry and baskets, for purchase.

One attendee will also have the opportunity to receive a two-night stay for two travelers at any ABC Expedition Camp. The trip will include accommodations, food, drinks, shared game viewing and conservation fees.

The presentation is part of the museum’s Global Adventures monthly gathering, which is designed for people who love to travel, dream of traveling and enjoy sharing their stories.

Daniel and Alice Owen host the program. The Owens have lived and worked abroad for 32 years and have visited 85 countries to date.

Registration for the event is $10 per person and all ages are welcome to attend.

Wine and refreshments will be served and there will be time for socializing and meeting other travelers. People do not need to be a museum member to attend the event.