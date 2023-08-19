Violence chasing women, aspiring leaders from politics; Zapu claims more black people have suffered under Zanu PF as compared to colonial era

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZANU PF’s ‘culture of violence’ is chasing away women and men aspiring to hold public office, Zapu Secretary General Mthulisi Hanana has said.

Hanana, who was speaking at a Chatham House discussion on Zimbabwe’s upcoming General Elections, described the country’s political landscape as an extreme sport where most players had been victims of state sponsored and Zanu PF engineered violence.

He was speaking in the presence of Zanu PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and the only female Presidential aspirant Elisabeth Valerio who represented their parties.

“Elections in Zimbabwe are an extreme sport, politics in Zimbabwe is an extreme sport,” said Hanana.

“The only difference between the opposition and Mutsvangwa is that he experienced all this during the colonial regime, we are experiencing it in independent Zimbabwe.

“Because of the violence we will always have fewer people willing to represent people, the solution must come from government.”

He was responding to questions by Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) Director Stabile Dewa on what he thought were reasons behind a low number of women contesting the August 23 plebiscite.

Hanana traced Zanu PF’s violent traits to the Gukurahundi era, a period described as Zimbabwe’s darkest post-independence. The Gukurahundi was a government-sponsored genocide against mainly Ndebele-speaking people in the country’s South Western part.

It targeted what President Robert Mugabe and his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa said were Zapu dissidents. About 20,000 people lost their lives according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

A week before Zimbabweans go to polls, Zanu PF finds itself accused of fueling massive intimidation primarily in rural areas in which party affiliate and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) backed Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) has been fingered.

Added Hanana: “There is nowhere that violence breaks out and Zanu PF is not involved whether it involves UZA, CCC or Zapu, the ruling party is always the common denominator.

“They preach peace during the day and unleash violence in the night. Right from 1980 they have been using violence as a means of electioneering, that is how we had a genocide, Murambatsvina and people disappearing.

“We have had more black people suffering because of politics in independent Zimbabwe than before under the leadership of Zanu P and that must be solved.”

Mutsvangwa in response told Hanana, Mahere and Valerio, who had all aired similar sentiments, that they should seek election so as to change the landscape if they thought so badly of it.

“Rather than complaining to the audience which has gathered here about your gripes, left right and centre, I would rather you fly back to Zimbabwe, go to the electorate, convince them of the arguments you have given here so they vote for you,” said Mutsvangwa.

“All the things which are on your laundry list of what Zanu PF has done to you, you then correct when you are in power after 23 August.”