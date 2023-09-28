War vets applaud Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for a “job well done” in general elections

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

WAR veterans have applauded the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for a “job well done” in the August general elections which were denounced by several electoral observer missions for falling short of regional and international standards.

The SADC, AU, EU, Carter Center raised concerns over the lack of transparency, credibility and fairness.

Last week, the EU announced it was withdrawing its US$5 million funding for ZEC because of the flawed polls.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rejected the election results describing it as a “gigantic fraud” and has since demanded a rerun.

Zanu PF’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the election with 52.6 percent ahead of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who got 44 percent.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Mashonaland Central chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa said ZEC made the nation proud.

“Lastly our congratulations go to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for a job well done.

“Despite challenges, some of which were beyond their control, they managed to steer the electoral ship and met their constitutional obligation.

“Well done, you have made Zimbabwe proud.

Parirenyatwa also urged the nation to unite and move forward to develop the nation.

“As articulated earlier on, stakeholders need to meet, to improve the electoral process.

“The electoral fever is now behind us, let us now all unite and concentrate on building the Zimbabwe we all want,” Parirenyatwa said.

Reports by election observers have indicated that ZEC failed to manage the polls independently.