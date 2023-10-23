Warriors rising star Fabisch edging closer to first team debut at German club FC Magdeburg

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jonah Fabisch is reportedly edging closer to making his first-team debut at Germany’s second-tier club FC Magdeburg following a string of impressive displays for the club’s reserve side in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who joined the club ahead of the new season, has been named in FC Magdeburg’s match-day squad twice in nine matches so far this season.

He was an unused substitute during last Friday’s 2-1 loss away at third-placed Hannover96.

Fabisch’s slow start to his career at Magdeburg has come as a surprise as the attacking midfielder came to the club with high expectations after scoring eleven goals and five assists in 35 regional league games for Hamburger SV’s reserve side.

Although Fabisch is yet to get a chance in the 2. Bundesliga, the Zimbabwe international has been a regular feature for Magdeburg’s second team where he has scored four goals and two assists in eight league games.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed by the club’s head coach Christian Titz, who was full of praises for Fabisch following his good performances during Magdeburg’s U23 side’s friendly match last week against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Fabisch was reportedly in brilliant form during the match as he played a key role during his team’s 4-2 win, scoring the team’s fourth goal with a left-footed long-range shot.

His brilliance didn’t surprise his coach.

“I see him in training every day. That was a typical Jonah goal. Because he just has it in his left foot,” said Titz.

“He played a good game, was handy, offensively and defensively.”

Despite the great competition from Silas Gnaka, Amara Condé, Ahmet Arslan, Jean Hugonet, and Connor Krempicki, among others, Fabisch seems a little closer to his second-division debut in Germany.