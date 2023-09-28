Warriors star Hadebe helps Houston Dynamo win US Open Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Teenage Hadebe was in action for Houston Dynamo who defeated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to win the final of the 2023 US Open Cup.

Hadebe, who recently returned to fitness after a lengthy injury layoff, was introduced in the 91st minute to help see out the game for Houston Dynamo who landed their second US Open Cup title.

Inter Miami star player Lionel Messi did not feature in the final while Sergio Busquets played for 90 minutes.

Dynamo, who previously won the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through a powerful shot from Griffin Dorsey.

Amine Bassi scored a penalty in the 33rd minute to double Dynamo’s lead which they held on to, ensuring Josef Martínez’s goal in injury time would be a mere consolation.

Hadebe’s Dynamo were the better team on the night for long stretches and now have a trophy to celebrate their turnaround.

Houston also currently sits in fifth place in the MLS’ Western Conference and in solid position not only for a playoff spot, but potentially home-field advantage.

Hadebe made his debut for the Zimbabwe national team on 16 November 2014, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2–1 loss to Morocco in a friendly.

He has since established himself as a key member of the Warriors squad, having featured in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2017, 2019 and 20221.

The Bulawayo-born defender is expected to be in action for Zimbabwe when they host Nigeria’s Super Eagles on match day two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November this year.