Warriors star Mutizwa rediscovers scoring touch with brace against Kaizer Chiefs

ZIMBABWE international striker Knox Mutizwa rediscovered his scoring touch after bagging a brace to inspire his South African side Golden Arrows to a 2-1 victory against struggling giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Mutizwa’s heroics ensured newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs Cavin Johnson’s first game in charge of Amakhosi ended in defeat while the victory lifted Golden Arrows back into second place in the South African Premiership.

It was a memorable afternoon for Mutizwa, who clearly enjoys playing Chiefs as it was the second successive season in which he scored twice in a league match against the Soweto giants.

Overall the 30-year-old former Highlanders forward now has six goals against Kaizer Chiefs in eight seasons.

After a difficult start to the season in which he was yet to score this campaign, Mutizwa, who is Golden Arrow’s record scorer in the league finally broke his duck in the 20th minute when he capitalised on a mistake by the Chiefs’ defence to score his first league goal of the season.

Golden Arrows’ lead however did not last long as Sifiso Hlanti headed home at the back post from a well-taken free kick by Edson Castillo.

Chiefs’ goal however should have been disallowed as Hlanti was clearly offside but it was somehow missed by the match officials.

Mutizwa however ensured his team got the last laugh when he doubled his tally in the 54th minute, after finishing off a brilliant move from Nduduzo Sibiya.

Arrows held on to secure a crucial win.

The goals will be a huge morale booster for Mutizwa, who had been enduring a difficult season at Golden Arrows.

The seasoned striker was recently called up to the Warriors squad for their training camp during the FIFA break in preparation for the start of the World Cup qualifiers next month.