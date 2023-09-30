Warriors suffer penalty shootout loss against Botswana

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Botswana……….(0) 1

Zimbabwe………(0) 1

(Botswana win 4-3 after a penalty shootout)

NEWLY appointed Zimbabwe senior national football team coach Baltemar Brito began his tenure as Warriors coach on to a losing note following hs team’s penalty shootout loss against Botswana

in an invitational match in Gaborone on Saturday.

Brito, who was only appointed to the post early last week, a couple of days before the team’s depature for Botswana, was using the match to prepare his local-based players for the up coming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Despite the limited time to prepare for the match and the absence of some players, who had to withdraw from the squad due to the Chibuku Super Cup, the Warriors put on a good show against the hosts, who were hosting the match as part of their Independence Day celebrations.

Zimbabwe took the lead through a long range strike from inform striker Obriel Chirinda after 67 minutes.

However their lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Botswana got their equaliser from Lemogang Maswena’s goal.

Former Zimbabwe youth international Tino Benza had a chance to seal the visitors’ win later on the game but was superbly denied by the Botswana goalkeeper.

The game ended in a stalemate which meant the winner had to be decided on penalties.

Zimbabwe missed two spotkicks in succession to hand Botswana the advantage.

Shotstopper Donovan Bernard tried a rescue effort saving Botswana’s fourth penalty, but it was in vain as Botswana sealed the victory.

Although the Warriors could not secure a victory they played some good football early on, dominating possession and territory.

They created their first opportunity in the 13th minute when reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona’s header brushed the outside of the crossbar.

Roving fullback Godknows Murwira and Chirinda also came close to breaking the deadlock while Botswana had to wait until the 43rd minute to create their first chance when Olebogeng Ramotse blazes over his effort with only the keeper to beat.