Winky D, Jah Prayzah pay tribute to the late musician Garry Mapunzure

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE musical giants Winky D and Jah Prayzah paid tribute Saturday to the late musician Garry Mapanzure who died Friday morning after he was involved in a road traffic accident.

Mapanzure was 25.

Eyewitnesses said his car crashed into another vehicle within the residential neighborhood of Clipsham Views, Masvingo.

Tragically, the accident resulted in the loss of the lives of a friend, his sister, and his niece, all of whom were traveling with him.

Six years ago, Mapanzure made a significant impact on the local entertainment scene with his chart-topping hit “Wapunza,” gaining immense popularity.

During his performance at the Kadoma Music Festival, Winky D said this was a difficult time for the entertainment industry.

“We have a dark cloud over the entertainment industry, so the next one is reaching out, it is a special dedication to the late Gary Mapanzure.

“So to all the Garry fans can I see a singer tonight please, so Iet us sing this louder,” said Winky D before performing Panorwadza Moyo, in Mapanzure’s memory.

Meanwhile, celebrated musician Jah Prayzah was donning a T-shirt featuring the late Mapanzure’s face in his memory.

The Kadoma Music Festival was also graced by sungura ace Alick Macheso and Saintfloew.

They were supported by South African musicians Makhadzi and Dj Tira.