Witness relives horror account of CCC supporter Chitsunge’s gruesome murder

By Staff Reporter

AS the country marches towards general elections, political temperatures rose this week in Harare after a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

His death barely a week after political antagonists Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa urged peace in their respective rallies ahead of the much awaited plebiscite.

One of the people who witnessed the murder of CCC activist Tinashe Chitsungo on Thursday could not contain his emotions while narrating the horror encounter which led to his death.

Dominic Tahwi (39) told NewZimbabwe.com that he watched helplessly as Chitsungo took his last breath.

In an interview on Friday, Tahwi said he survived the barrage of attacks by the ruling party youths as he was not clad in party regalia.

“He had managed to catch the truck and was hanging on the back when he was hit with a stone close to his forehead.

“He then fell down to the ground and there was a man who had wrapped cloth Zanu PF regalia around one of his shoulders and tied it under his arm.

“The man was holding a stone which he used to crush his head repeatedly.

“He (Chitsunge) did not even scream because he was attacked hard. I saw his brain matter splashing. There was also another man, heavily built, who was not putting on his shirt. I also saw another woman who was holding a blue bottle …I’m not sure if she stabbed him with it but she was among people who were attacking Chitsunge,” he narrated.

Tahwi said he was standing from a distance and the party’s truck could not stop to help Chitsunge.

“Stones were flying from all directions. They filled up the truck. It was even impossible to capture a video,” he said, breaking down.

Tahwi said he is traumatised adding that the worst is he could not help his colleague.

The Glen View incident brought back memories of the political violence that rocked Kwekwe last year killing Mboneni Ncube.

Police say they have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the murder.

While commending ZRP for opening investigations into the political murder, aspiring MP from Glenview South Grandmore Hakata said more suspects should be arrested.

“We applaud the police for the job well done so far. We cannot always be complaining but will feel that more people should be arrested because we witnessed that the violence was committed by many”, he said.