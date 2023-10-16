Zim-born artist Adrian Dzvuke scores chance to open for Coldplay in Australia

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN musician Adrian Dzvuke has been handed a rare career-boosting opportunity to support the popular British rock band Coldplay at their upcoming sell-out concerts in Perth, Australia next month.

The English rock band recently announced a competition to find the opener for the Australian leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour, in association with the Western Australian government.

And Dzvuke was chosen as one of the two lucky joint winners together with Australian King Ibis. Hopefuls had to submit an original music track and a video of them performing to be considered.

The competition was Coldplay’s idea and a shortlist of 20 entrants was compiled by a judging panel that included representatives of Coldplay management, concert promoter Live Nation, Perth radio station RTR-FM and Warner Music.

A playlist of the shortlisted entries will be available on Spotify and promoted to Coldplay’s more than 40 million social media followers.

The winners will receive financial support from the Cook Government (Western Australia), which includes a grant of $15,000 each, through the Contemporary Music Fund, to help with activities such as recording, marketing, touring and attending industry events. This is additional to their performance fee.

R&B/pop/Afrobeats artist Adrian Dzvuke and his band will perform at Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert on Saturday, 18 November and King Ibis will play on Sunday, 19 November 2023, to more than 60,000 people at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Dzvuke is a multi-award-winning Perth-based artist who has quickly become one of Australia’s most in-demand emerging acts, asshown by performances atSplendour in the Grass,Groovin The MooandWave Rockfestivals, as well as support slots forPOND,Spacey Jane,Omah Lay,San Cisco,Stella Donnelly&Winston Surfshirt.

Equally at home onstage with his band or in the studio, his soulful mixture of R&B, Pop & Afrobeats has been gainingfans at every show and with every release.

Born in Zimbabwe, Adrian moved to Australia aged 12 where, in the finest R&B tradition, he began his music careersinging and playing drums in church. Fast forward some years and Adrian’s recent run of singles and debut EP ‘Phone Me When You Lonely’ have seen him featured bytriple j,MTV,Spotify,Apple Music,Amazon&VEVO, amassing two million streams and landing on the Top 100 Australian iTunes, Spotify & Shazam charts.

At their Perth shows, Coldplay will also be supported by two of Australia’s most prominent singer-songwriters in Amy Shark and Thelma Plum.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin once revealed to RollingStone that his mother comes from Zimbabwe and that he spent a lot of time here.

He also revealed that one of the band’s songs “Strawberry Swing” was influenced by his experience in Zimbabwe.