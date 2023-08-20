Zim miner engages Chinese agents for the sale of Lithium Ores

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP miner, Red Rock Resources Plc has engaged agents in China in a bid to discuss the modalities to sell lithium ores.

In a recent update, the Africa, South America and Australia-focused natural resource exploration and Development Company said discussions had begun with sales agents in China for sale of lithium ores.

The mining firm, through its subsidiary African Lithium Resources (Pvt) Ltd (ALR), in Zimbabwe, said a potential contract miner sent an experienced South African consultant geologist who from 10th to 14th August with ALR personnel conducted due diligence at ALR’s locations in Zimbabwe.

Accordingly, Dirk Benade, a geologist with 50 years’ experience of exploration, management, assaying and open pit and underground mining, largely in Zimbabwe, was engaged as Owner’s Representative and a director of ALR.

His professional profile shows that he has worked for, among others, Utah Development Company (now BHP-Utah) Anglo American, Messina Transvaal Development and Falcon Mines.

Dirk was Managing Director of AIM-listed African Gold Plc, and Senior Geologist of African Consolidated Resources Plc from the time of its AIM listing in 2006 up to 2008.

He has more recently been involved in private company ventures and consulting work.

Red Rock chairman Andrew Bell said the latest developments are poised to strategically focus the group’s sales.

“Regulatory changes over recent months mean that we are focussed on sales to the export market, which realise higher prices but require some combination of selective mining and beneficiation.

“Dirk comes to us highly recommended and his depth of experience and knowledge and international business background makes him a good complement to our enthusiastic local team,” he said.