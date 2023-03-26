Zimbabwe Achievers Awards extend partnership with WorldRemit

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

WorldRemit, a leading online international money transfer company has been confirmed as the platinum partner for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK edition set for April at The Leonardo City Hotel in London.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards ceremony seeks to recognise Zimbabweans based in the diaspora for outstanding and notable achievements.

Among some of the awards’ past recipients include Hollywood actress Danai Gurira of The Walking Dead TV Series, and Black Panther; Chipo Chung as well as Luthuli Dhlamini of South Africa’s TV Series Generations.

ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza said they were delighted to continue their partnership with WorldRemit.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people,” Mwanza said.

“ZimAchievers will be celebrating the 12th anniversary in the UK which is the flagship edition. Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean change-makers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.”

Mwanza said achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for positive impact.

“Over the years Worldremit has partnered with ZAA in spearheading convenience in financial transactions and activating innovative ideas in communities, supporting youths and related philanthropic activities.

“Meanwhile, the voting period for the nominees will commence on March 25 and close on April 15 on the ZAA website,” he added.