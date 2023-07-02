Zimbabwe-born Leo Miyagee lights up Irish hip hop scene

Spread This News

BELFAST-BASED Zimbabwe-born rising hip hop star Leo Miyagee is relishing the opportunity to showcase his talent to a wider audience after being recently selected to feature in the 2023 instalment of the prestigious Stendhal Festival in Northern Ireland.

The Stendhal Festival, which is held annually in County Londonderry, is widely regarded as the largest independent music and arts festival in the United Kingdom.

It was established in 2011 and has become Northern Ireland’s premier camping outdoor music festival since it was first staged.

As always, Stendhal gives local musicians pride of place alongside established international performers.

Acts have been announced in two phases – with headliners such as Bell X1, the Wailers and Newtown Faulkner announced in the first wave and local up-and-comers such as Chalk.

Among the local artists set to showcase their talent is the gifted Belfast-based, Zimbabwean artist Leo Miyagee.

Leo Miyagee, whose real name is Leo Kamutsi, was born in Zimbabwe and moved to London with his mother when he was three-years-old and later moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 13.

If you are a fan of hip hop or rap, Leo Miyagee is definitely one to watch out for.

He released his latest EP, Camus, in May and has spoken of his excitement to perform at multiple festivals over the summer including the Stendhal Festival..

“I’m feeling great ahead of Stendhal, I’m just grateful I’m finally getting a run at the Irish festival circuit as I’m also playing All Together Now and Electric Picnic,” Leo said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph on Friday.

He is hopeful that his career will continue to flourish.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of my career. I’m going to continue to push my newly released EP and I’m doing a UK and Ireland tour in November, including a gig at the Limelight in Belfast on the final leg of the tour.”

“Things are going well now, I’m slowly building support and I look forward to seeing what happens next,” Leo said.