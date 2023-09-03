Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak dies aged 49

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket legend Heath Streak has died.

He was 49.

Streak, who has been battling colon and liver cancer passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Streak’s death was announced by his wife, Nadine Streak, in a Facebook post.

She wrote:”In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Streak was in May reported to be battling cancer and “undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa.”

A fortnight ago, Streak was falsely reported to have passed away, with his former teamate Henry Olonga later issuing an apology for sharing the unverified news.

The Bulawayo-born cricket legend, who was ranked amongst the world’s leading bowlers at the peak of his athletic prowess, was the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.

The fast bowler took 216 Test wickets at an average of 28.14 and scored 1990 runs at 22.35. In ODIs, Streak took 239 wickets at 29.82 and scored 2 943 runs at 28.29.

Streak, 49, played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005, before going to coach the national side.

In 2021, Streak was given an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for corruption.

He apologised and took “full responsibility” for his actions, but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.