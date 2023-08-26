Zimbabwe Elections: Mnangagwa re-elected with 52,6 % of the vote

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral (ZEC) has announced that Zanu PF’S Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected into office with 52 percent of the vote.

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa was second among the 11 contestants securing 44 percent of the vote.

Announcing the results ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said: “Therefore Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is declared duly elected president of Zimbabwe with effect from 23 August 2023.”

The election according to observers including SADC, Carter Center, EU among others was full of irregularities.

@ZECzim Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba declares @edmnangagwa duly elected as the President of Zimbabwe after securing 52.6% of the vote pic.twitter.com/JuMiLiSJAt — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 26, 2023

These include delays in delivering voting material at a number of polling stations mainly in Harare and Bulawayo which are strongholds of the main opposition.

Opposition political parties were also denied an opportunity to access and inspect the voters’ roll and the ballot.

The opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has also castigated the election as a “farce”.