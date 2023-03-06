Zimbabwe government officials in India looking for solar power

Spread This News

By Deccan Chronicle

VISAKHAPATNAM: A delegation from Zimbabwe, which is currently facing a serious energy crisis, is looking for partners to develop green energy projects in the land-locked country, particularly solar power units.

The team, headed by Zimbabwe’s deputy ambassador to India, Peter Hobwani, is at the Global Investors Summit that started at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Hobwani said his country, though facing an energy crisis, prefers green energy, particularly in the solar power sector.

He said he met an entrepreneur in New Delhi. However, after learning about the Visakhapatnam summit, he has flown down with a small team to explore partnership projects in green energy.

Hobwani said he is impressed about the Andhra PradeshIndia energy department attracting 35 investment proposals worth ₹8.5 lakh crore (US$2125000), which would create employment.

“My country needs around 4,000 megawatts of power. But it produces only 2,240 MW through its lone hydropower project and four coal-fired generators. Only 79 percent of Zimbabwe’s population has access to power,” the deputy ambassador underlined.

His associates said the extensive use of firewood has been leading to deforestation in their country. Electricity production capacity is too low for current levels of consumption.

As part of Zimbabwe’s national climate change response policy, the country has vowed to promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and develop low-carbon energy infrastructure.

“We are optimistic and hope to sign some MoUs before we fly back to New Delhi,” Hobwani stated.