Zimbabwean Joni Musabayana to head Caribbean ILO office

BERMUDA is one of nine non-metropolitan territories in the English-and Dutch-speaking Caribbean that is joining 13 International Labour Organisation (ILO) member states in welcoming a new ILO regional director.

Zimbabwean national, Joni Musabayana, has been appointed as the new director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean.

He will lead the ILO’s efforts in promoting social justice, decent work and inclusive economic growth out of an office based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

With a distinguished career spanning over 31 years, Mr Musabayana has extensive experience and expertise in labour, social development and international relations.

He has played a pivotal role in addressing issues relevant to the Caribbean including labour migration, enterprise development, social protection, skills development, gender equality and climate resilience.

The ILO department said: “His dedication to fostering tripartite social dialogue and co-operation (among) governments, employers and workers has been instrumental in reducing decent work deficits and driving positive change in the labour landscape.

“As director of the ILO Caribbean Office, Mr Musabayana will provide strategic direction to advance the ILO’s technical guidance and co-operation through Decent Work Country Programmes and other activities supported though the wider United Nations system serving in the region.

“His responsibilities will include overseeing the implementation of initiatives tailored to the needs of the Caribbean that will address persistent and emerging challenges in the world of work.”

Prior to this, Mr Musabayana served as director of the ILO Pretoria Decent Work Team, leading technical support for 18 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. He was also director for the country office politically and administratively covering Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa.

He has a Doctorate in Business Leadership and a Master of Business Administration, as well as diplomas in training management and computer programming.

Before joining the ILO, he worked for the Zimbabwe Ministry of Higher Education and the Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe.

Mr Musabayana commented: “This region is home to vibrant cultures and key sectors set against the backdrop of complex economic, social and environmental vulnerabilities. I am eager to work collaboratively with our tripartite constituents and other partners to identify and mobilise opportunities that can achieve social justice and decent work for all.“