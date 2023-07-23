Zimbabwean Olympian Pardon Ndhlovu inducted into University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Athletics Hall of Fame

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

USA-BASED Zimbabwean Olympic marathon runner Pardon Ndhlovu has been inducted into the 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame by the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) in recognition of his achievements during his achievements during his collegiate career.

The 35-year-old long distance runner is one the most decorated athletes in the history of UNCP cross country. He was a four-time all-American cross country and track & field performer during his career at UNC Pembroke where he also earned his bachelor’s degree in 2013.

After leaving UNCP, Ndhlovu went on to earn his MBA degree in December 2015 at Augusta University, where he also worked as an assistant coach of their cross country team.

He is an ambassador for a social enterprise that distributes clean water worldwide. He is also vice president of SEFAYE (Sports and Education for African Youth Empowerment).

Ndhlovu is set to be honoured by the institution during the 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony which is scheduled to take place on October 27 in the University Center Annex.

The Harare-born athlete was an integral member of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s cross country and track team from 2009-13.

A four-time All-Peach Belt Conference standout, he won the 2011 and 2012 Peach Belt Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship and was named the PBC Runner of the Year both seasons.

He also competed in PBC track and field in his senior season in 2013 – the first year the conference held it as a championship sport — and was named the PBC Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, winning the 1,500- 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs.

He advanced to the NCAA National Championships and was named an All-American in both the 5000- and 10000-meter runs.

Probably the highlight of his career came seven years ago when he finished 41st in the marathon event for Zimbabwe at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.