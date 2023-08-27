Zimbabwean starlet Chikukwa tipped to shine at FC Halifax Town after Watford exit

Spread This News

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean rising star Jimiel Chikukwa has been tipped for a very bright future in the professional game after completing a move to English fifth tier side FC Halifax Town on Saturday.

The 20-year-old striker is seeking to kick-start his career after a setback following his release from Championship side Watford.

Chikukwa began his career in the Leeds United academy, joining at the age of 13.

Two years ago, Chikukwa opted to sign for Watford’s academy following the expiry of his contract at Leeds, where he had finished as the top scorer for the Under-18 side.

Whilst with the Hornets, the forward spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Maidstone United in the National League South, however made just one league appearance for the Stones as they won the National League South before returning to Watford at the end of the season.

Chikukwa was then released by Watford at the end of his contract in June 2022.

After completing a move to FC Halifax Town, the club’s manager Chris Millington believes his new recruit Chikukwa has a very bright future ahead of him.

“He’s exciting, he’s young, he’s got to prove himself in the senior game but we’ve seen an awful lot of potential in him and we think he’ll be a fantastic player for us going forward,” said Millington, who says Chikukwa can play anywhere across the front three and as an attacking wing-back.

“We believe he can be a threat in the number nine role but he can certainly be a threat playing off either wing, even at wing-back in our current shape, he can be that Angelo Cappello type of attacking wing-back.

“We’ve got Ryan Galvin and Tylor Golden who are incredibly good athletes who can get up and down but Jimiel’s more of that attack-minded wing-back or forward.

“Andy Cooper worked with him at Leeds as a kid, then he went to Watford and on his release from Watford we had him in,” Millington said.

“We didn’t have any space or time to follow it up but we invited him back in for pre-season, he’s been in and he’s another player who fits what we do and he’ll give us some longevity because he’s with us for two years with the option of another year.”

Jimiel was born on April 8, 2003 in the UK to Zimbabwean parents; Tawanda and Pascaria Chikukwa and is eligible to play for the Zimbabwe Warriors.