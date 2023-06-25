Zimbabwe’s Mapwanya wins Cote D’Ivoire Open golf tourney

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Visitor Mapwanya continued his good run of form on the continental circuit by clinching the 23rd edition of the annual Cote D’Ivoire Open golf tournament at the par 72 President Golf Club course in Yamoussoukro, Cote D’Ivoire on Friday.

Mapwanya fired three under par 69, which gave him an all rounds total of 15 under par 273, five clear shots from the Nigerian Sunday Olapade, who carded two under par 70 in the fourth round, for a total of 10 under par 278.

Zimbabwean rising star Robson Chinhoi and round one leader Ahoua Ahoua of France finished in a tie for third position on nine-under-par 279.

The winner Mapwanya earned US$7230. A regular player in Kenya’s Safari Tour, Mapwanya ended the 2022/23 by winning the last leg of the Safari Tour at Muthaiga in a March, a victory that earned him a place in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event where he did not make the cut.

Chinhoi shot two under par 70 in the final round while Ahoua Ahoua closed with three under par 69. Kibugu, and Ghana’s Francis Torgah and Zambia’s Sydney Wemba tied for sixth place with six under par 282, just a shot adrift from Ghana’s Vincent Torgah who fired two under par 70 to wind up the tournament with seven under par 281.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu tied in sixth place after carding level par 72 while Wemba posted four under par 68 to make his six under par 282, as Francis Torgah of Ghana wound up the tournament with a 75 having started well in the tournament’s first, second and third rounds.

The annual Cote D’Ivoire Open golf tournament attracted a field of 63 players though only 30 were able to go through the five over par second round cut.