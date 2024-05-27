Hubby catches wife red-handed in matrimonial bed with lover, stabs her to death

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A HARARE man has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his wife after allegedly catching her red-handed in their matrimonial bed with a boyfriend.

Suspect has been identified as Mindson Jairos aged 31 who is now recovering in hospital under police and awaiting court appearance for the murder of Loveness Gurure (40).

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal stabbing through a post on social media.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Mindson Jairos (31) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Joshua Nkomo Housing Cooperative, Harare on 25 May 2024 in which his wife, Loveness Gurure (40) died.

“The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on the neck, abdomen and on the chest before he stabbed himself on the neck. The suspect had allegedly found the victim with a boyfriend in their matrimonial bedroom,” said the police statement.

Victim’s body was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Jairos is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals under police guard.