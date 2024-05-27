Hubby catches wife red-handed in matrimonial bed with lover, stabs her to death

By Staff Reporter
A HARARE man has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his wife after allegedly catching her red-handed in their matrimonial bed with a boyfriend.
Suspect has been identified as Mindson Jairos aged 31 who is now recovering in hospital under police and awaiting court appearance for the murder of Loveness Gurure (40).
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal stabbing through a post on social media.
“ZRP confirms the arrest of Mindson Jairos (31) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Joshua Nkomo Housing Cooperative, Harare on 25 May 2024 in which his wife, Loveness Gurure (40) died.
“The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on the neck, abdomen and on the chest before he stabbed himself on the neck. The suspect had allegedly found the victim with a boyfriend in their matrimonial bedroom,” said the police statement.
Victim’s body was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.
Jairos is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals under police guard.
Meanwhile, a jilted man reportedly set ablaze his ex-girlfriend’s hut while she was asleep after she earlier turned down his love proposal.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Richard Skwambula (43) from Dramwin farm, Selous was brought before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of attempted murder.
State alleges that on May 10, 2024, around 2200 hours, the accused person visited the complainant, who is his ex-girlfriend. The two reportedly had an argument over US$17 and Skwambula later requested to be intimate with the complainant but she refused.
“This enraged the accused person who threatened to burn down the complainant’s bedroom hut before leaving. The following day the accused person returned and set the complainant’s hut ablaze whilst she was still sleeping inside. The complainant escaped from the inferno unhurt,” said the NPAZ.
Skwambula was remanded in custody to June 3, 2024.