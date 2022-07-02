Husband fatally stabs two men for dancing with his wife in a bar

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 29 year old man from Domboshava appeared before Harare magistrates courts Friday, answering to two counts of murder after he allegedly stabbed to death two men for dancing with his wife in a bar.

Terrence Janguma appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

He will be back in court on July 18.

Court heard that the tragic incident occurred on June 27 this year at a local bottle store in Domboshava.

Janguma and his wife were drinking and enjoying their night when the now-deceased Allan Mugova and Tafadzwa Muponda approached her as she was dancing and touched her breasts.

Janguma got furious and ordered the duo to stop misbehaving.

The trio got into an argument at which point Janguma allegedly broke a black label bottle and stabbed Mugova once on the chest and Muponda in the stomach.

The now-deceased tried to run away but did not get far as they succumbed to the injuries and died.

Janguma allegedly disappeared from the scene but was later apprehended by police following investigations.