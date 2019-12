BBC

At least 15 people have died and 48 others have been wounded after an explosion caused a huge fire at a ceramics factory in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, the Sudanese Doctors Union (SDU) has said.

The SDU appealed to doctors to rush to hospitals across the city to treat victims, amid fears that casulaty numbers could rise.

A witness has tweeted videos of raging flames and plumes of smoke at the industrial site in northern Khartoum.