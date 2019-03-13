Huge fire razes popular Nairobi market

By BBC

A huge fire has swept through a busy and popular market in Nairobi, destroying property worth thousands of dollars.

Toi market, known for second-hand clothing and electronics, is frequented by both local and regional buyers.

Witnesses say the fire started at about 03:00 local time (00:00GMT) on Tuesday and clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from stalls used to store bales of clothing overnight.

A trader called Charlie Chaplin told BBC Swahili that he rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call informing him of the blaze.

Chaplin said he lost thousands of dollars after his property was reduced to ashes.

Many others traders said they were in a similar situation and do not know how they will recover from their losses.

A local reporter at the scene, Oliver Koech, said traders were unhappy with the fire service’s response.

Local newspaper Daily Nation reported that the Nairobi county administration sent two fire engines to the area and by 09:00 local time they were still trying to extinguish the flames.