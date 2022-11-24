Hundreds of families in Waterfalls Harare face eviction to pave way for Makandiwa’s church

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HUNDREDS of families in Waterfalls’ Retreat area are facing displacement and eviction to pave way for popular cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC).

In a notice of removal seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the evictions will take place Thursday, the 24th of November 2022.

The victims have been notified to be available on the day so they can take their belongings failing which the warrant will be executed in their absence.

“It is in your interest to be present on the above date, especially in the case of eviction, to enable you to take possession of your personal belongings. Should you fail to be present, we shall proceed to execute the warrant in your absence,” reads the notice.

“The amount required on the warrant, including capital, cost and interest plus deputy sheriff’s charges up to date, is reflected below.

“This is to be paid in cash, bank cheque or POSB cheque or a building society cheque, made payable to the deputy sheriff, at the very latest day before execution,” the notice reads.”