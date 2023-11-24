Hundreds of fans bid farewell to ‘ZiKeeper’ George Chigova at Rufaro Stadium 24th November 2023 In Pictures Spread This News FANS of the late football legend George “ZiKeeper” Chigova thronged Rufaro Stadium on Thursday to pay their last respects. Chigova died in South Africa due to heart complications. Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa Related Posts FC Platinum hike charges for Dynamos clash Feel price hike is meant to keep most of them out of Mandava stadium ... DeMbare fans Warriors ready for Cosafa Cup challenge One of just two foreign-based players in the squad ... Goal-keeper George Chigova Caps look to make it three out of three George Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou links death to drugs