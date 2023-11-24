New Zimbabwe.com

Hundreds of fans bid farewell to ‘ZiKeeper’ George Chigova at Rufaro Stadium

24th November 2023
FANS of the late football legend George “ZiKeeper” Chigova thronged Rufaro Stadium on Thursday to pay their last respects.

Chigova died in South Africa due to heart complications.
Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

