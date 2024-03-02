Hunger stalking Zimbabweans : Mnangagwa admits

AS Zimbabweans face hunger in light of the current El Nino weather phenomenon this season, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to traditional leaders to assure starving rural folk of government’s commitment to providing food for all.

Mnangagwa made the appeal during the handover ceremony of 100 Twin Cab 4×4 vehicles to Chiefs in Harare on Thursday where he guaranteed adequate food for both urban and rural communities countrywide.

Poor weather conditions , including erratic rainfall and long dry spells that have engulfed Zimbabwe and other countries in the southern Africa region have contributed to increased humanitarian needs.

Zimbabwe has been battling a deteriorating economic situation, and the current drought threatens to exacerbate the already rising vulnerability in both rural and urban communities.

“In view of the dire effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, I want to assure the nation that measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate food for all communities of our country.

“I appeal to you as traditional leaders to go and re-assure our people that no communities will starve,” Mnangagwa said.

He further said: “As Chiefs, you are all-embracing in the manner you deal with your people and l urge this spirit to continue, while the identifications of vulnerable households, in particular, widows and child-headed families, should be undertaken timely.”

The nation usually needs 2.2 million tonnes of grain to feed its people and supply animals with fodder and this season, the government estimates that the corn harvest will only be half.

The UN World Food Programme last month reported that it was working with Zimbabwe’s government and aid agencies to provide food to 2.7 million rural people in the country as the El Nino weather pattern contributes to a drought crisis in southern Africa.