Hwange Local Board allays Covid-19 fears

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Hwange Local Board has assured visitors the coal mining town had put in place measures to avoid the possible spread of Covid-19.

This comes amid concerns the country’s resort towns could be exposed to the spread of the pandemic since government opened up the country to domestic tourism.

The tourism has encouraged locals to visit the country’s touristy areas and enjoy the wonders Zimbabwe has in terms of tourism.

However, this evoked fears areas such Victoria Fall, Matopo, Hwange and Kariba could be exposed to Covid-19.

The situation could become worse amid an anticipated increase on travels to resort towns by Zimbabwean families during the festive season holidays.

However, in a statement, Hwange Local Board (HLB), said the local authority will take every precautionary measure to protect its people.

Hwange District remains one of the areas highly susceptible to Covid-19, worse now with the country having fully reopened its tourism sector and the return of inter-city bus services.

“We are continuing to sensitise residents to fully observe Covid-19 health and safety regulations in order to minimise the spread of the disease.

“Furthermore, Hwange continues to fumigate premises which include offices and social amenities facilities (clinic, bar and a schools) after every fortnight,” reads part of the statement.

HLB also said the authority was however facing some challenges due to lack of adequate resources, which include transport and testing kits.

The district’s isolation centre at Five Mile Hospital has been fully rehabilitated and almost ready for use.