Hwange Set For Massive Water, Sewer Revamp

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE HWANGE Local Board (HLB) is closer to completing its installation of the water and sewer reticulation systems at the Empumalanga Phase Four housing project as it strives to fully service the residential area.

The local authority’s town engineer, Philip Nguni said about 60% of residential stands and houses in Empumalanga Phase 4 now have access to running water.

“We have connected 360 houses and stands out of a total of 548 to water, which translates to about 60% of the work we have carried out so far. As part of expediting the process, we have since gone to tender for the procurement of steel pipes as the area we are working on has a rock outcrop,” said Nguni.

He added the installation of the sewer reticulation system in the same residential area was expected to commence soon.

“The sewer reticulation is linked to the installation of the trunk sewer line, so we are in the process of identifying a consultancy to do the designs and thereafter we expect to commence works,” he said.

According to Nguni, the HLB was looking forward to completing the installation of water and sewer reticulation systems before the end of the year or early next year.

The delay in the installation of the reticulation systems is a legacy issue dating back to 2009 when the local authority’s previous administration engaged a contractor.

However, the contractor failed to service the residential stands, and irked by the delays, moved in and started constructing their houses.

But through the intervention of the new administration, servicing of the area has resumed mid-last year with the project being funded from the local authority’s coffers.

The project has also been slowed down due to the presence of a rock outcrop in the area. The local authority currently relies on manual labour to excavate rocky areas due to a lack of the requisite equipment.