Hwange teacher jailed for writing exams for three students  

A Hwange teacher will spend the next eight months in jail following his conviction for writing Maths examinations for three Hwange High School students in November last year.

Mkululi Moyo, 48, was initially handed a one year sentence by a Hwange magistrate before four months of his jail term were set aside conditionally.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) proved that Moyo wrote examinations for three students at Hwange High School.

Moyo connived with an invigilator, Mark Bhebhe in the deal gone wrong and the latter was paid US$150.

Bhebhe is on the run.

The court heard Moyo unlawfully and intentionally sat for the November 2023 Maths paper 2 examination with the intention of impersonating Hwange High school students.

Moyo wrote answers on answer scripts before the students sat for the exams.

“Bhebhe was given the written answer scripts and gave them to the three candidates who entered their personal details on the answer scripts and submitted those ones they had written themselves,” said prosecution.

The matter came to light in December last year when Zimsec examiners detected that the handwriting on the personal details section was different from the handwriting in the main body of the answer script.

According to the NPA, further investigations were conducted and it was discovered that the candidates were from Hwange High School.

The investigating team visited Hwange high school on March 22 this year and showed the headmaster the answer scripts.

It is said the headmaster managed to identify the handwriting as that of Moyo leading to his arrest.