Hwende defeats SA’s Zulu to retain EFC bantamweight title

By Sports Reporter

RISING Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Nicholas “Gokwe Boy” Hwende retained his EFC Bantamweight title after beating challenger Nkazimulo Zulu of South Africa by a unanimous points decision in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

In the main event of the evening, Zulu – a former flyweight and bantamweight champion – dominated the first round, landing some good shots and even attempting to lock in some submission moves.

The second round saw Hwende, who hails from Gokwe, come out with his right eye completely shut.

Despite fighting with vision in just one eye, Hwende, realising his best chance of victory would be not to get into a fistfight, took the fight to the ground, executing his tested submission moves.

The duo put on a show in the third round as they both traded blows, however, Hwende looked more comfortable despite his eye issues.

Zulu tried to target the injured eye but Hwende managed to fend him off and took the fight to the ground.

Hwende controlled the fight in the final round, giving the South African no room to breathe and no room to land any attacks.

The fight ended in truly spectacular fashion as Zulu executed a mounted guillotine and looked close to getting the win but Hwende escaped just as the hooter went off to signal the end of the fight. The judges gave the win to Hwende by unanimous decision.