‘I am a Burial Society member; why should I take Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan?’

By Tose Gava

When it comes to personal/family protection a lot of factors need to be considered but ultimately, it’s about the outcome one wants to achieve. For most burial society members, the ‘elusive’ desired outcome is having peace of mind from knowing that when your day finally comes, you are guaranteed of a dignified send-off and a celebrated life.

I say ‘elusive’ because, by their nature, burial societies are susceptible to failure due to inherent collapse risks that they carry. I know too many people who have been failed by burial societies and wouldn’t want you to end up being a victim as well. It is therefore very important that one considers formal insurance over a burial society arrangement.

As a financial advisor, I have a moral duty to educate people on financial matters so that, as a consumers, they can make informed decisions for their long-term protection.

By its nature, funeral insurance which is sometimes referred to as final expenses or funeral expenses cover, is a long-term policy because we all don’t know when we will come to pass. A long-term exposure invariably needs a protection policy which is sustainable in the long-term should one be blessed with longevity. Sadly, burial societies, especially in the diaspora, have proved completely unsustainable at best and scams at worst.

Below are some of the key collapse risks that most burial societies face. The impact of each identified risk depends on the set up of the burial society and the economic well-being of its members.

Failure Of Reciprocity – this is by far the ultimate risk that many burial societies face and can be a culmination of many other risks herein discussed. Failure of reciprocity happens due to a number of factors such as the burial society failing to pay agreed benefits to new claimants who have previously contributed to help others. Because burial societies are mutual assistance schemes, reciprocity is at the core of their survival and continuity.

Insufficient Benefits – most burial societies especially in the diaspora do not have the capacity to give the full amounts required to cover all costs relating to diaspora deaths especially if you talk of body repatriation, prolonged funeral vigils, family travel and the cost of burial in the home country. This means that the burial society may not fully address the financial needs of the bereaved members.

Administrative Inefficiency – this normally manifests because most burial societies are run on a voluntary basis without dedicated service delivery capacity. The administrators may not have any training in administration and customer service.

Non-payment Of Contributions – I once spoke to some members of a burial society in the USA and there was some tangible anger over the manner in which some of the members were taking advantage of the community’s goodwill. Some members never pay their contributions on time, but the worst case was of a member who lost a spouse and was supported with all the costs including repatriation and family travel only to cut ties with the burial society after burial. Understandably, in poorer communities it may well be the case that members simply can’t afford the monthly subscriptions. There are also people who are not financially settled in the diaspora and may struggle to pay the agreed subscriptions.

Escalation Of Funeral Costs – over time, escalation of funeral costs may render agreed benefits meaningless which would result in membership disengagement and withdrawal.

Increasing/High Mortality – all burial societies face increasing mortality over time as the members begin to get older. Increasing mortality negatively affects the buffer fund created and also impacts negatively on the contributions inflow. If a family who are members of a burial society were to suffer a fatal accident which results in multiple claims the fund may be depleted which could demoralise the surviving membership.

Fraudulent Claims – this is a big risk which is fuelled by lack of tight claims validation procedures. In some burial societies there seems to be a claims competition. Most of the time, claims are paid on trust and some bad apples may use this as a loophole to swindle the scheme. Sadly, some dubious scheme administrators may also throw in fraudulent claims of their own.

Mis-use Of Moneys – due to poor checks and balances some burial society administrators actually swindle or misuse people’s funds. The sad thing with some burial societies is that some founders treat them as personal property which consequently results in the abuse of funds.

Wrong Investment Decisions – this risk arises when the burial society leadership get excited that the buffer fund has grown and start trying to invest the money. It may be a genuine attempt to invest and grow the fund but not all investments work out.

Dynamics Of Migration – with most diaspora burial societies, migration can be a factor. If the driver of the scheme was to relocate, it naturally becomes very difficult to co-ordinate things. Equally, some members may relocate and feel that they can’t continue with their membership.

Aging Leadership – over time it may happen that the founders are aging and may not have the same energy and enthusiasm to keep the scheme going. Unless there are younger members taking over leadership of the group (if founders allow them) then the burial society may just die a natural death

Intergenerational Perception – it is a sad fact of life that perceptions and needs change from generation to generation. Whereas first generation migrants may have a fixation about repatriation, sadly the same may not be said of subsequent generations. This is one reason why some diaspora burial societies never span generations.

Faced with all these risks, one thing becomes apparent; burial societies especially in the diaspora are simply not sustainable. The questions become; how can burial societies enhance paternalistic values to their membership, and can burial societies transfer the pay-out risks without destabilising the communal spirit that binds the group?

If you belong to a burial society, it’s better to start asking the hard questions now than to gamble with your family protection needs. There are two options I am happy to recommend; that the whole burial society transforms into a group scheme like the Group Funeral Cash Plan or individual members take personal Diaspora Funeral Cash Plans to have the correct and adequate covers. With the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan cover, each family controls its fate rather than relying on community intervention or group reciprocity.

