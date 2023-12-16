I am a typical field negro, I have gone through worse than this – says solitary confined Sikhala, as incarcerated opposition activist details rough upbringing  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

INCARCERATED former opposition legislator Job Sikhala has shared details of his tough upbringing in an emotional public letter to commemorate 18 months in pretrial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison and declared that what he is going through is better than what he experienced.

Sikhala was arrested on June 14, 2022, for allegedly inciting public violence and obstruction of justice following the gruesome murder of a party activist Moreblessing Ali. Ali’s body had been found hacked into pieces by a Zanu PF supporter and dumped in a disused well.

Efforts to have him freed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), who argue his continued incarceration is a violation of basic rights, have successively been dismissed in the year and a half he has been held at Chikurubi, on Harare’s outskirts.

He has applied for bail 10 times within the period without success. Not even a lengthy illness could have him released.

In the letter, dated 14 June and written from his cell in Solitary Confinement, Sikhala said there was nothing new he was experiencing while in prison, from sleeping on an empty stomach to labour.

Describing himself as a ‘field negro,’ Sikhala said mosquito-infested cells were not hard to survive as he once stayed at railway stations and bus termini ‘in search of a better life.’

“During this period of hot weather and electricity blackouts in the dark solitary dungeon where you can hold the thick of darkness, I wake up during the middle of the night, the room is fully flooded with my sweat, mosquitoes having completed feasting breakfast, lunch, and supper from my bare body,” reads Sikhala’s letter.

“What must be known my dearest friends is that there is no amount of suffering that I have not gone through in my life, I slept on an empty stomach for days to no end, but was never tempted to steal from anyone all my life. My late parents and I laboured on other people’s fields for school fees, food, and clothing.

“Railway stations and bus termini became my shelter in search of a better life. I used thatched slums built of poles as accommodation while going to school. I used to travel 46km daily to and from school, living in Zaka, walking around Siya Dam to Mazunguye Secondary School in Bikita.

“I would cross paths with hippopotamus from Siya Dam and Leopard harbored in the mountains separating Zaka and Bikita during dark hours coming from school. There is no difficult situation insurmountable to me. I am a typical field Negro.”

Over the past 25 years, Sikhala has been arrested 66 times without any conviction. He believes the State has been targeting him all the time.

His party leader Nelson Chamisa was barred from accessing him at the notorious jail that has been home to tens of opposition figures including late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku.

Added Sikhala: “I lived the experience and the new experience I am going through has strengthened me. I have witnessed some becoming mentally unstable, after a few weeks of solitary confinement where I am currently detained.”