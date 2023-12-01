I am back again, give me a chance – says Zanu PF gold dealer Sakupwanya   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF candidate for Mabvuku Constituency, gold-rich Scott Sakupwanya has begged residents in the high-density suburb to reconsider their August choice and vote him into Parliament at December’s by-elections.

Sakupwanya was beaten to the parliamentary ticket by Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi at the previous General Elections with a difference of just over 3,600 votes.

The December 9 by-election was forced by self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu who withdrew Kufahakutizwi on grounds he had ceased to be their party member.

Kufahakutizwi, who up until recently was considering pulling out of the race after one of his supporters Tapfumaneyi Masaya was murdered by suspected Zanu PF activists, will be running against him again.

“Some say I am a thief and I hear all this but if I were one why would I spend my time in all this? I love Mabvuku, I want Mabvuku to get to a certain level, what the opposition has failed I want to achieve,” said Sakupwanya.

“I want to fix your sports facilities, I want to help solve the unemployment challenge that is why we opened a college in Mabvuku which is offering welding, baking, driving and chicken rearing courses. There are over 1,400 who have benefited.

“Look at my vision, give me a chance and see if I do not come with change. These opposition MPs are people who are here just for the posts not to change lives in our constituency.

“I drilled boreholes for people in this constituency and no one is barred from accessing these based on any political affiliation. Tell me if you are barred.”

Mabvuku is largely an opposition stronghold.

In August Sakupwanya’s team was heavily disappointed by his loss considering the massive investments he had put in Mabvuku.

He adopted a major road that cuts across the high-density suburb, drilled numerous boreholes, provided free transport to and from Harare Central Business District (CBD) and paid school fees for hundreds of underprivileged pupils.