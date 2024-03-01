Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL social commentator Tawona Shadaya Knight turned down an offer from his fans to crowdfund the purchase of his car.

This came after businessman Wicknell Chivayo who has been dishing out cars to celebrities aligned to the ruling party Zanu PF said he initially intended to offer Shadaya a car but decided against it as he is constantly attacking women.

Shadaya responded on social media, saying he would also reject the offer.

His fans then suggested establishing a GoFundMe campaign to buy him a car.

He also turned the offer down.

“I appreciate the gesture by a lot of y’all to want to contribute towards a car, but I humbly decline.

“I am content with what I have, at the stage that I am in life,” Shadaya wrote on his social media platforms.

Shadaya also suggested that the money can be diverted and used on other pressing issues affecting citizens rather than funding one man’s luxury.

“At the same time, if we can have the mindset towards contributing a luxury item for an individual, surely we can also contribute towards vulnerable members of society e.g orphans, the elderly, the disabled, young girls in rural areas with no access to sanitary pads.

“We have bigger problems, cholera, an impending drought, drug addiction in our communities. Let us channel our energy and funds towards such things. Let us look beyond the individual, let us be more about the group. Learn OR perish!”

Since January, Chivayo has splashed over US$5 million on high-end vehicles for artists instrumental in ensuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral triumph last year.

Chivayo has been receiving social media backlash for spending millions buying luxury cars for artists while the nation’s health system is in shambles.