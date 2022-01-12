‘I Am Not Chamisa’s Keeper’: Mwonzora

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora says he is not his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa’s personal keeper, and will not take care of his political interests.

Chamisa is the president of the opposition MDC Alliance.

However, Mwonzora has informed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that his party will contest the March local council and parliamentary by-elections under MDC Alliance’s banner, throwing into disarray Chamisa’s campaign in the coming elections.

Addressing the media at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare, Wednesday, Mwonzora said he would not protect the interests of any political party, including Chamisa.

“I am not Mr. Chamisa’s keeper. I do not take care of his political interests and he cannot expect that from a political opponent. I don’t even take care of his political interests,’’ Mwonzora said.

He added it was also not his duty to strategise for other political parties.

“I am an opponent in this election of President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa, I am an opponent of Advocate Nelson Chamisa if he is fielding candidates. I am an opponent of whoever is fielding candidates. I don’t plan things for them and I do not take care of their interests, and I quote them, saying; ‘there is nothing in a name’.’’

Mwonzora said the period for MDC-T to be “cry babies” was over even if the tide was going against them.

“What is important is that we are the owners of the name (MDC Alliance) and those people who do not own the name can use other names. There are a plethora of names in this country.

“So when we made the decision that we are going to use the name MDC Alliance, Mr. Chamisa was not a relevant consideration. Our consideration was simply that we wanted to perpetuate the Alliance and we have MPs that are using the Alliance name in the Parliament and we do not want to create two sets of MPs coming from the same party.

“We have already submitted some of the candidates’ names for nomination to the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC). These are candidates whose election internally was unopposed and they are now the party candidates and their forms are already with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.’’

Mwonzora added: “This election is about what the people of Zimbabwe want. But the name is ours, and if anyone did not read the signs, it is because they did not read the law, signs given by our chairman (Morgen Komichi) two years ago.

“What do we do with people like that? So, we are not their keeper.”