‘I am not mad’ – Madam Boss attacks Mai Titi for exposing marital affairs in public 

By Staff Reporter

POPULAR socialite and comedienne, Tarisai Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss, Wednesday night blasted her colleague Mai Titi for exposing her marital affairs on social media.

Madam Boss was speaking during an interview on state-owned Star FM’s the AfterDrive show a day after Mai Titi was hosted on the same platform.

Chikocho refused to comment on an adultery scandal her husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa, was recently involved in, where he reportedly impregnated another woman, Evangelista Zhou.

Madam Boss insisted she was not aware of such allegations and said she would never discuss her marital affairs in public.

“Ndingafumura zvemumba mangu kuti ndiri benzi here? I am not stupid,” said Madam Boss.

This was contrary to how her colleague, Mai Titi, handled the interview, where she openly discussed her bedroom affairs and exposed everything about her short-lived marriage with ex-husband Tinashe Maposa.

Mai Titi was not happy with Madam Boss’s responses, and she posted on Facebook saying her rival was dramatic.

“Ayizve, Madam Boss haafumure zvemumba make nekuti haana kuroorwa netsotsi. Zvekuzoti handizi benzi ndinofumura hapwa ratove drama.

“Unenge usati wabirwa chete. Ukabirwa unotofumura, kutoisa munewspaper chaiyo announcement,” she posted.

Both Madam Boss and Mai Titi confirmed they are no longer friends and refused to say what really happened between them.

“We are not friends, we just respect each other from afar. It is something that I do not want to talk about, I do not hate her, I respect her, we have a past, sometimes it is good to love each other from afar. I have no bad blood with her,” said Mai Titi.

Madam Boss also weighed in saying: “We are not friends. We work together. People should google on social media what happened between me and her,” she said.

Madam Boss was part of Mai Titi’s lobola squad and the next thing, she was reportedly banned from attending the wedding.