I am prepared to pay any price – says Sikhala after release from detention

By Darlington Gatsi

FORMER opposition legislator Job Sikhala says he remains unshaken and strong-willed to topple Zanu PF from power after enduring 595 days in pre-trial detention.

Sikhala, a vocal critic of the ruling ZANU-PF party, was arrested in June 2022 on charges of inciting public violence.

He spent a year and a half in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, with his case drawing international attention.

Tuesday, the Firebrand political leader was freed after Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted him a two year wholly suspended sentence.

In an emotional letter, after his release Sikhala paid tribute to the activists and fellow political leaders who clamoured for his freedom.

“For nearly 2 years, I suffered in my oppressors’ prison. You prayed for me to be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You made loud clamours for my release as you know that I was innocent. You stood with my family.

“I am crying as I am typing this message. Your love strengthened me throughout. I deeply understand the pain and agony we shared together during the time of my unmitigated oppression, but let me reassure all of you that,” said Sikhala.

Though emerging from jail as a political orphan with his party in tatters, Sikhala says he has a strong resolve.

Added Sikhala, “I am prepared to pay any price for the love of my country. I am prepared to pay any price for the love of the people of Zimbabwe.

“I am prepared to pay any price in defence of democracy, freedom, and the happiness of our people.”

Sikhala still has a judgement on a case he is accused of communicating falsehoods that is hanging on his head.