I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC: Zuma

SABC News

Former President Jacob Zuma announces that he won’t be campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) and explains his stance on his political future at Orlando in Soweto on Saturday.

He says his vote in the forthcoming elections will be for the uMkhonto we Sizwe party.

FUll SPEECH of H.E President Zuma https://t.co/lqxlcLwhLo — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) December 16, 2023

The former president claims that he had to do something to right the wrong and to save the ANC. He denounces the current leadership as the “white monopoly proxy”.

The announcement comes at a time when other ANC leaders have decided to part ways with the party.

62nd-anniversary uMkhonto weSizwe

16 December 2023 also marks the 62nd anniversary of an important moment in South African history – the launch of an extensive military campaign by the African National Congress.

This campaign involved strategic bombings of key government infrastructure, such as power stations and post offices, initiated by its military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

MK was formed with the express purpose of defending the people, their future and their freedom by any means necessary. MK means ‘Spear of the Nation’ in Zulu and Xhosa.

In a statement on Saturday, the ANC says, “Although MK was officially disbanded in 1994, the spirit and moral compass of its veterans continue to inspire and guide us. The official end of MK as a military wing coincided with the end of apartheid and the dawn of a new democratic era in South Africa.”