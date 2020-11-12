I can’t recognise my own child, says Moana mom as she confirms burial delay

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MOTHER of Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli has dismissed reports her daughter’s remains were being buried this Thursday, maintaining an earlier stance by the family the late fitness trainer’s burial has been delayed by at least two weeks.

This comes after the family failed to identify Moana’s body during preliminary postmortem procedures.

Moana together with businessman and socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, and two foreigners, Limumba Karim and Alichia Adams died in a freak road accident along Borrowdale Road, Harare, early hours of Sunday.

The four were coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party held at Dreams Nightclub and headed to Domboshava when Ginimbi’s Rolls and Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit and hit a tree before exploding.

While Ginimbi was pulled away from the car and died immediately, the other three were trapped inside and burnt to death.

Speaking at her Harare home in Highfield high density suburb, Moana’s dejected mother, Yolanda Kuvawonga said deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis will now be used to identify her daughter’s remains and this will take almost three weeks.

“There is need for DNA tests as they were burnt beyond recognition.

“I can’t recognise my own child.

“The DNA might take two to three weeks,” she said.

Previously, Moana’s sister, Tatenda had told a local publication that video footage taken before the bodies further decomposed had been used to identify Moana and she will be buried this Thursday at Zororo Cemetery, Harare.

DNA analysis is one technique that can be used during post-mortem to profile victims’ DNA against potential blood relatives.

If it was a case of identifying which body is male or female , karyotyping (chromosomal analysis) would have been simpler as female body cells have a bar body which can be seen under the microscope that represents the X chromosome.

In Moana’s case, there were two females in the vehicle, hers and Mozambican model, Alichia Adams.

As such, the two female body’s DNA profiles are then compared to that of Moana’s blood relatives and the ones that matches closely is the one. The best candidates are her daughter, Tyra and mother, Yolanda whom she shares 50% of her DNA with.

The late fitness bunny and video vixen died aged 26 and is survived by her minor daughter, Tyra.

Her funeral proceedings are being held at her mother’s home in Harare’s Highfield suburb.