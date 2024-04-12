“I did not train my kids in that manner” –  Mai Titi responds to daughter Fifi’s leaked private pictures 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL local socialite Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai Titi has broken silence expressing shock and pain after her daughter Felicia (Fifi)’s nude pictures were leaked on the internet a few days ago.

It is alleged the intimate pictures were shared on the internet by Fifi’s ex-boyfriend without her consent after the two broke up.

The ex-boyfriend had reportedly been blackmailing Fifi for a year and demanding payment for not leaking the pictures.

In response, Mai Titi, who has been receiving social media backlash for her daughter’s actions, wrote an emotional message on her Facebook page saying it was not her fault.

“My daughter was wrong in trusting a boy and I do not support such no matter my failed relationships. I did not train my kids in that manner.

“This is a very difficult moment for me as a mother but what I promise is you can mess all you want with me but with my kids, it will not end well. The press, and individuals who circulated this I am aware.

“Being a single mom and having failed relationships does not mean you are a prostitute, there is nothing I did not do for my children. I gave them everything and also taught them about life. I used my mistakes as examples but ey mwana mwana you do not know what they do behind the scenes,” Mai Titi wrote.

Mai Titi also dismissed social media claims that her daughter has a pornography website.

“There is no website that people are claiming, there are no videos which people are exaggerating.

“There is just a young lady who was in a relationship and trusted her boyfriend and after breaking up the guy leaked the pictures.

“I found out that she was under threats the whole of last year but never told me about it. She would pay this guy not to release until she couldn’t afford anymore,” she said.

The socialite also stated the matter has been reported to the police.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I am sure the law will take its course.