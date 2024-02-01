I do not know Tshabangu, I have never met him – says freed Sikhala after self-styled CCC SG’s lawyers try to court him

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

FREED former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has said he does not know self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu and has never met him.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com a day after his release Sikhala challenged Tshabangu to provide evidence that they knew each other beyond pictures that circulate online.

Sikhala spent 595 days in pretrial detention on charges of inciting public violence.

His arrest saw him miss an opportunity to retain his Parliamentary seat at last year’s general elections and the start of an ongoing crisis within the CCC.

Unconfirmed reports reveal Tshabangu had been claiming to be the one behind Sikhala’s eventual release, with the presence of his lawyers Lewis Uriri and Nqobani Sithole at his last court appearance being signalled as evidence of their relationship.

“The truth of the matter is that I have never seen or known anyone called Sengezo Tshabangu. If we meet in the streets we might even pass each other,” said Sikhala.

“He might know me but I do not know him. I heard from colleagues that he joined the MDC-T in 2005 after the split and became the MDC-T Provincial Chairperson for Matabeleland North.

“I have never talked to him and I do not know his intentions. I would be interested in seeing him.

“I was told that during my court proceedings, his lawyers were there and attempted to talk to me as if they were part of those who came out in solidarity.

“I was later told and was shocked but then you can get solidarity from anywhere.

“You can call him, he might know me from the news but I do not know the guy.”