I don’t do politics and trickery says Burna Boy after refusing to wear ED scarf during Harare visit

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

NIGERIAN music superstar Burna Boy has described donning ZANU PF’s scarf, endorsing the ruling party as mere ‘political trickery’ saying he will not be reduced to such demeaning levels in his career.

This follows reports that the ‘On the low’ singer turned down an offer worth thousands of US dollars from ZANU PF leaders in exchange for an appearance wearing the Zim flag scarf when he recently performed in Harare.

The rejection of the incentive reportedly made by ZANU PF councillor Scott Sakupwanya and deputy Youth minister Tino Machakaire left a bad taste in their mouths that the two swore at him.

Burna Boy gave a vibrant show at the Space Drift concert on June 3 at the Belgravia Sports club in Harare backed by Jah Prayzah, DJ Kyotic and hosted by South Africa based model Kim Jayde.

In 2020 he was at the forefront of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter online campaign demanding an urgent redress to the human rights situation in the country.

In an interview with New Music Daily the Grammy award winning musician said: “It’s something I have dealt with my whole career so it’s not anything new for me, I have dealt with this my whole life.”

“I have turned down things that even greater men than me could not turn down because I don’t want any involvement in politics and trickery.”

Recently a video of renowned boxing champion Floyd Mayweather donning the ED scarf in the company of Sakupwanya made rounds on social media.

