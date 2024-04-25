I don’t want to be modern-day Jesus, crucified for others’ sins – Fifi’s ex-boyfriend demands further investigation into nudes mystery 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Felicia Muzeya-Fifi’s ex-boyfriend, Amir Mhaka, accused of leaking the formers’ nude pictures, has written a letter to the police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga requesting deeper investigations into allegations against him.

Mhaka has maintained his innocence and insists that the investigating officers should spread their investigations to get to the bottom of the leak.

In a letter dated April 24, written through his lawyer Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza, Mhaka said Fifi might have leaked her nude pictures for fame.

The teenager is also worried that officers who took his mobile phone might have tampered with it to nail him.

“Consequent to that abuse, our client has no choice but to engage you because he is of the firm view that if this matter is extensively investigated there will be a real need for the National Prosecuting Authority to reconsider its decision on whether to prosecute him or not,” said Rubaya.

“He has already complied with a Warrant of Search and Seizure which required him to surrender his iPhone mobile device.

“The Police Officers who visited his place of residence boasted that they had the best cyber team which could crack into any cell phone but he was then surprised to be called as they were demanding an alleged password for them to access the mobile phone in question,” the lawyer.

Rubaya said there are a number of issues that now arise.

“Our client is no longer sure that his cellphone is safe in that he was not invited to witness the Police Cyber Team accessing his cellphone for him to also confirm that there was nothing in the mobile phone.

“If the Police Cyber Team accessed his cellphone in his absence and/or in the absence of his counsel, there is a real risk that those who probably have ulterior motives will plant certain things in a bid to falsely implicate him in the matter.

“He further asserts that instead of just examining his mobile handset only, the Police Cyber experts should also examine the complainant’s mobile phone to ascertain if there is any trace of evidence that she once sent those alleged leaked photos to the accused person.”

Rubaya also said Mhaka is of the firm view that there are people who might have accessed Fifi’s nude pictures and not him.

“There is also a possibility of the complainant herself publishing her own nude pictures for some other reasons which might include popularity purposes.

“These are probable possibilities that should be investigated,” reads the letter.

Rubaya said it has also emerged that there are bloggers who have claimed that Fifi had subscribed to a pornographic site known as Onlyfans wherein alleged content creators upload their content to the site and their fans follow them for a fee.

He said if this is true, that she was one of the content creators on the pornographic site there is a real possibility that that’s where her nude pictures might have been extracted by some of her followers resulting in the leakage.

“There is therefore a need for you to engage the administrators of the Onlyfans website.

“We humbly implore and entrust you to consider this possibility in your investigations.

“Our client does not want to be the modern-day Jesus who would be crucified for other people’s sins.

“There is a real need for you to cast the investigation net wider in order for you to identify the real source of the nudes in issue,” further reads the letter.

They also indicated to the police chief that when Mhaka was arrested, Mai Titi, accused one Patricia Jeke or Patricia Jack of leaking the pictures and this is contained in her witness statement before the court.

Rubaya argued that this creates doubt and opens room for more investigation as it has been shown that even the complainants are not sure who leaked the pictures.