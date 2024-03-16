‘I don’t want to sound like a broken record, be patient,’ Mnangagwa tells MPs on expected monetary policy statement

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

FINANCE Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mnangagwa has pleaded with legislators in the National Assembly to be patient with government and wait for the exchange rate management system to being mapped out.

The MPs were questioning why the ministry was delaying in coming up with the monetary policy document which is expected to deal with the current inflation and exchange rate disparities.

Zanu PF Zaka North MP, Ophias Murambiwa told the House that a civil servant was currently earning 333 000 RTGS, which was equivalent to US$60, but had been reduced to just US$5 due to a high inflationary environment.

A civil servant earns a component of US$300, which is taxable plus the RTGS part which has been wiped out as the local currency continues to depreciate in value.

When Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube passed the 2024 national budget last December, the official exchange rate was around US$1:ZW5 700, but now it is around US$1:ZW20 000.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Sagandira questioned saying, “Various ministries and departments set their targets based on that official exchange rate. Now, the rate has gone up so badly. What is the minister going to do to ensure that the various ministries and departments are going to achieve the set targets?”

The deputy minister said, “I am starting to sound like a broken record. I continue to reference the same issue.

“Once we have adjusted our exchange rate management system, there will be a re-calibration. The figures that are there will be aligned to the new system that is coming up.

“The exchange rate management system will soon be outlined in the upcoming monetary policy statement. Without sounding like a broken record, I would plead that until this document comes, we allow debate and any oversight on any other issues to then come in on that.”

He added that the government does not want to deliver half-baked solutions to the prevailing situation; hence, the Fiscal Policy will seek to align with the up-coming monetary policy.

The minister highlighted that on the civil servant salary component that had been affected by the exchange rate volatility and inflation as well as the general adjustment, there will be indexing to avoid erosion.

“All these safeguards measures revolving around the issues affecting almost every aspect of our governance are currently being mapped out,” said the deputy minister.

Mbizo CCC MP ,Corban Madzivanyika begged the minister to give a time frame on the monetary policy as it was an issue of national importance.

“We have been raising this question since January week in, week out. We need assurance from the minister because this is a matter of national importance. When are we going to have this corrected? Madzivanyika said.